City of Madison to close down South Blair, John Nolen, East Wilson intersection for construction

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison will shut down the intersection at South Blair Street, John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street for construction Monday.
According to a news release from City of Madison spokesperson Dan Bauknecht, the street is closing for work by Integrity Grading and Excavation. From March 21 to April 1, northbound Blair Street will only have one open lane, which is expected to create heavy delays.
Major excavation is set to begin April 1, and Blair Street will be fully closed off to traffic between East Washington and East Wilson. Westbound East Washington traffic will not be able to turn onto Blair, and eastbound traffic from John Nolen will turn onto Williamson Street.
"This project is a full reconstruction of South Blair Street, including the Blair/Wilson/Williamson/John Nolen intersection. Project completion is scheduled for early November," Bauknecht said in the release.
For more information on the project and any update listings, click here.