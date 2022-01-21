Clean Lakes Alliance's Frozen Assets Festival returns for 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year off in 2021, the Clean Lakes Alliance is set to bring back the Frozen Assets Festival at the Edgewater this winter.
According to a news release from Clean Lakes Alliance spokesperson Adam Sodersten, the festival will be held at The Edgewater February 5, following a week of events surrounding clean water and sustainability.
“We’re so excited to bring people together outdoors to celebrate our lakes, Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye said in the release. “Frozen Assets really highlights how these large frozen lakes become our community’s largest parks with something to do for everyone!”
The festival begins with the Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk, the only 5K in North America held exclusively on a frozen lake. You can sign up here to participate. The festival will also offer free ice skating and snowshoeing, as well as a speedskating demonstration, free hot chocolate and a wide range of other attractions.
“Hosting Frozen Assets is something we look forward to all year,” The Edgewater Vice President and COO Amy Supple said in the release. “Whether it’s looking at the large kites on the lake, skating on our rink, or just enjoying the view, we’re happy to help connect so many community members to the lakes.”
The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. February 5.