Committee gets back to work on plans to transform Alliant Energy Center property

MADISON (WKOW) -- The committee focused on long-term redevelopment and expansion plan at the Alliant Energy Center is moving ahead after it paused work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The redevelopment Master Plan was created in 2018, and the Dane County Board brought the committee together in 2019 to find ways to implement it.
"The original idea was to look at the future for the Alliant Energy Center," said Dane Co. Board supervisor Chuck Erickson.
That included finding ways to maintain the events that are held there, like BratFest and the World Dairy Expo, as well as figuring out how to make the campus attractive to more businesses and events in the future.
The project plans for phase 1A included more event space, additional parking options and a hotel.
The Alliant Energy Center is in Erickson's district so he said he's passionate about its future.
One of the first things the committee is going to do now that it has been reactivated post-pandemic is conduct another market study to evaluate the current needs and improvements necessary to keep the Alliant Energy Center competitive with other event spaces. Funding for that work was included in the 2023 county budget.
The committee plans to meet bi-monthly to talk about ways to finance the redevelopment and figure out how to maximize the project's cooperation with other ongoing projects, including Madison's Lake Monona Waterfront Project and the John Nolen bridge replacement project.
“With all of the work being done in the area around the campus, it is very timely to pull this group of stakeholders together again to look at a strategic vision for the Alliant campus in the future," said Erickson.
The big-picture redevelopment plans are a long-term focus, but there are some maintenance projects that will be starting up within the next few months and years.