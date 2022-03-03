Community raises $18.1 million during community campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is hosting an event Thursday afternoon at the Orpheum theater, celebrating the community's generosity during its Community Fundraising Campaign.
The 2021 campaign raised $18.1 million for the non-profit this year. Organizers say more than 20,000 individuals and 500 businesses across Dane County helped raise the money.
“At United Way of Dane County, we’re so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past 100 years,” says Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County. “But we couldn’t have done any of this important work without the support of our amazing community! Thanks to you all, we’ve spent a century investing in our community’s most pressing needs and working with our nonprofit partners and volunteers to build a strategic architecture for change. The dollars raised in 2021 will help to keep that work moving forward – and launch us into the next century of impact and innovation for Dane County.”
Those who give through the United Way support more than 850 nonprofits working to address needs in the areas of education, income, health and 2Gen.
27 News's Lance Veeser will emcee the event, which starts at 5 p.m.
Click here to register and sign up.