Concerts on the Square postpones opening performance for 40th season

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is again pushing back the start date for the 40th season of Concerts on the Square.
The season was originally set to start on Wednesday with ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!, but it was pushed to Thursday because poor air quality conditions from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Then, on Thursday morning WCO announced it's moving the opening performance to July 5. On that day, those who come to the square will instead get a performance from Contrastes.
"The health and safety of our staff, crew, volunteers, patrons, and musicians are of the highest importance to us," said CEO Joe Loehnis in a statement. "We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the magic of Concerts on the Square in a safe and comfortable environment."
Loehnis said it was a difficult decision to move the opening concert, but called it "not in the realm of possibility" to start this week since crews work outside for about 16 hours.
The ¡Viva Tiempo Libre! rescheduled performance will be announced at a later day.