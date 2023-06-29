 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Concerts on the Square postpones opening performance for 40th season

  • Updated
  • 0
Concerts on the Square

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is again pushing back the start date for the 40th season of Concerts on the Square. 

The season was originally set to start on Wednesday with ¡Viva Tiempo Libre!, but it was pushed to Thursday because poor air quality conditions from Canadian wildfire smoke. 

Then, on Thursday morning WCO announced it's moving the opening performance to July 5. On that day, those who come to the square will instead get a performance from Contrastes

"The health and safety of our staff, crew, volunteers, patrons, and musicians are of the highest importance to us," said CEO Joe Loehnis in a statement. "We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy the magic of Concerts on the Square in a safe and comfortable environment." 

Loehnis said it was a difficult decision to move the opening concert, but called it "not in the realm of possibility" to start this week since crews work outside for about 16 hours. 

The ¡Viva Tiempo Libre! rescheduled performance will be announced at a later day. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

