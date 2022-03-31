Construction to close much of South Blair Street starting April 4

MADISON (WKOW) — Almost all of South Blair Street will be closed starting April 4 for a road construction project.
According to a news release from Madison city engineer Yang Tao, the northbound lanes of South Blair will be completely closed at all times for a full reconstruction of the Blair/Wilson/Williamson/John Nolen intersection. Southbound lanes will also be closed with an exception for the weekday morning rush from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The city will post signage on John Nolan Drive to direct traffic to the signed alternate route, down Broom Street to West Wilson. All traffic heading east on John Nolen that goes past Broom Street will be required to turn right onto Williamson Street.
The project is scheduled for completion by early November.