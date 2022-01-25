Court rules in favor of Maple Bluff homeowners' favor in public pier lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell ruled in favor of four Maple Bluff homeowners Tuesday, granting them continued access to a longtime community pier on Lake Mendota.
Outlot D, the property in question, has been home to a community pier intended for Maple Bluff homeowners who can't afford frontage space to have a place on Lake Mendota for community access.
In 2020, Dunn's lawyer said he did not have a problem with people using his property to access the lake, he said he only wants the pier removed. Dunn has owned the property since 2011, when he bought it at auction after the previous owners stopped paying property taxes.
In his decision, Mitchell pointed out that the community pier on Outlot D has been a staple of the Maple Bluff area since at least 1957. In a press release following the verdict, defense attorney Jon Axelrod dated the origins even further back.
According to Axelrod, the foundations for the community pier date back to the 1920's, when 100 off-lake homeowners in Maple Bluff received an easement granting them access to Lake Mendota. Wisconsin progressive Robert LaFollette lived in the farming community at the time, and Axelrod credited the community pier to his legacy.
Mitchell accepted the defense's motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, precluding Dunn from taking any further legal action on his claims.
There are 100 homes in Maple Bluff with this easement built into the deed, and all of their owners will keep access to this pier when the ice melts this spring.