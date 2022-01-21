 Skip to main content
Court to seal some evidence from Halderson case

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Circuit Court will seal some of the evidence presented in the Halderson murder case following a meeting Friday.

Judge John Hyland met with the prosecution and defense teams to discuss the evidence Friday, and all items involving images of body parts and banking or medical records will not be released. The same measures will apply to images from jurors' booklets.

All evidence with personal information, such as phone numbers, will be redacted.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office took back all DNA evidence in the event of any future testing.

Jurors convicted Chandler Halderson on all charges related to his parents' deaths after two hours of deliberation Thursday. 

