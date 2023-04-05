 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash closes lane on eastbound Beltline at Verona Road

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MADISON (WKOW) — The left lane of the eastbound Beltline are closed at Verona Road because of a crash. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the left lane of the Beltline is closed. They could remain closed for up to an hour while the Dane County Sheriff's Office responds. 

A Dane County Dispatch official said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

WisDOT's 511 map shows there is a significant traffic backup because of the crash. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you