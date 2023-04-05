Crash closes lane on eastbound Beltline at Verona Road

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MADISON (WKOW) — The left lane of the eastbound Beltline are closed at Verona Road because of a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the left lane of the Beltline is closed. They could remain closed for up to an hour while the Dane County Sheriff's Office responds.
A Dane County Dispatch official said three vehicles were involved in the crash.
WisDOT's 511 map shows there is a significant traffic backup because of the crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated.