Criminal complaint alleges suspect, victim in November homicide were friends

MADISON (WKOW) — Security footage, cell phone records and witness accounts described in a criminal complaint filed April 8 bring in new information surrounding a November 2021 homicide.
Chabris Link, 32, of Chicago and Justin Burage, 33, of Madison were recently charged and arrested in connection to the November 17, 2021 death of Eric Ranson. Link was arrested in Illinois and awaits extradition, but is charged with first degree intentional homicide. Burage is charged with first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Burage had his initial appearance Thursday, where the court set a $500,000 bond and mandated Burage have no contact with Link.
According to a criminal complaint filed April 8 in Dane County Circuit Court, Burage is one of Ranson's "closest friends."
Burage told investigators on the night of the shooting he went to Ranson's home just after midnight to buy marijuana from him. Burage said Ranson wanted him to get out of his car and come to the front door to complete the sale, but Burage convinced him to come outside. The complaint alleges he told police he heard gunshots as he drove away.
A woman inside Ranson's home at the time of the shooting said he went outside at approximately 12:30 a.m., and she heard about 20 gunshots. She looked up to see Ranson fall backwards through the open front door with multiple gunshot wounds, which is where police found him when they responded to the scene.
Ranson was pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy confirmed he died due to gunshot wounds to his torso and both upper and lower extremities.
Upon reviewing footage from a Ring security camera installed next to the door, Madison Police Department Detective Shawn Kelly saw "what appeared to be two separate shooters" waiting outside Ranson's home. He also noted Ranson was armed, which was consistent with the spent shell casings police found on the ground next to him in the doorway.
An analysis of Burage's two phones turned up six calls placed to a number traced back to Link over the course of November 16 and 17. All six had been labeled as "deleted" in Burage's call logs. Investigators contacted Illinois State Police, and Sgt. Joshua Heer went to interview Link.
According to the complaint, Link had been admitted to the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford November 17 to treat a gunshot wound to the leg. Link told Heer he had been shot on the interstate, though further investigation by Heer found that story "unsubstantiated." Link's clothes matched those Kelly had seen on one of the people in the Ring camera video.
Cell tower data put Link in the area of the shooting as of 12:24 a.m. on November 17 and also him traveling back to the Rockford area as of 1:17 a.m. Furthermore, nearby Kwik Trip security camera footage captured Burage driving a light blue BMW matching the description of Link's car provided by Illinois State Police at 12:01 a.m. on November 17.
Burage is set to appear again for a preliminary hearing April 26.