Dane Buy Local reports 5,633 quarts of soup sold during Soup's On! benefit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane Buy Local wrapped up its annual Soup's On! benefit season, bringing in more than $83,000 for local restaurants through selling 5,633 quarts of soup.
According to a news release from Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray, 503 quarts were also donated to the Healthy Food for All program. Amy Johnson, publisher for Soup's On! collaborator Madison Essentials, called the benefit "uplifting."
“It's such an uplifting event on multiple levels, from the participating restaurants to those that purchase soup for themselves, others, and the Healthy Food for All program, to those who volunteer to make it all happen,” Johnson said in the release.
Arcus Communications, Communication Concepts and FEED Kitchens also help to put on the Soup's On! benefit.
Orders for the 2022-23 season open up October 23.