Dane County announces food equity grants for local organizations

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County is dividing $20,000 in food equity grants among 10 area agencies working to address issues surrounding nutrition in the community.
According to a news release from Dane County spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion's Partners in Equity (PIE) Food Grant program was first built to develop projects address food issues in Dane County. Grant recipients will work to address problems like healthy food access, access to land for growing food and food waste.
“We thank this year’s grant recipients for developing innovative food programs that strive to achieve greater equity in our community. By supporting these efforts, we increase opportunity and lift our community up," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release.
2022 PIE Grant recipients include:
Cambridge Farm to School - $450
Cambridge Farm to School built two composting stations at Cambridge Elementary School in 2017 to help redress food waste. This grant will go to three new 160-gallon compost bins for staff and students to use, offering more access.
Aldo Leopold Foundation - $535
The funds will go toward buying fruit trees and supplies for maintaining them, including trellises and a watering system. Fruit and vegetables grown their will be donated to the foundation's food pantry, and students will also get to eat the fresh produce during class.
Cambridge School District - $951
The Cambridge School District plans to build out on its existing raised bed vegetable garden, with the district looking to expand it from 12 beds as of now to 36. Students care for the beds throughout the growing season, and all of the produce is either eaten by students or donated to the Cambridge Food Pantry.
Youth Empowerment Initiatives - $1,064
Youth Empowerment Initiatives (YEI), a non-profit that "promotes equity for individuals through agriculture, fiscal education, empowerment, and cultural upliftment," per Vruwink, will provide more fresh produce to Dane County representatives. The farm YEI operates on serves as an outdoor classroom for community members interested in learning about urban agriculture, specifically growing Scotch Bonnet peppers and West African garden eggs.
Mission Nutrition - $2,000
Mission Nutrition - DeForest will use its grant to build a new digital registration system, offering more translation services and more choices for people who need reading assistance. The new system will leave Mission Nutrition volunteers more time for other tasks, and it will allow the foundation to provide better service to communities.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County - $2,000
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County plans to implement a Culinary Education Pilot Program at its Taft Street location in downtown Madison, aimed at low-income kids who go to that location. The club will work with The Plate Initiative, which aims to educate kids on food access and curbing food waste, to build career paths in the food industry.
River Food Pantry - $2,000
River Food Pantry currently operates its Munch mobile lunch program Monday through Saturday, mostly on the north and east sides of Madison. With this funding, Munch will be able to work in underserved communities on the south side, starting with the Burr Oaks neighborhood. The service primarily provides meals for kids, but some neighborhood partners report that other community members are in need as well.
Restorative Garden - $3,500
The full acre of garden space, located in the McFarland-Stoughton area, serves at-risk teens by giving them a place for productive community service. Working with Dane County Human Services, Restorative Garden helps these teens build gardening skills and provides them with fresh produce to bring home for them and their families.
Groundswell Conservancy - $3,500
Groundswell Conservancy offers gardening access to older members of the Hmong community with PTSD, dementia or depression. According to Vruwink, many of them have practiced gardening since they were children, and these skills persevere through memory loss and dementia. The garden also provides an outdoor space to work against social isolation, which has been a concern for this community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecting the Dots - $4,000
Connecting the Dots works to provide resources for people experiencing homelessness, including meals, clothing, healthcare and stable housing. Primarily, the organization aims to get daily meals to the people who need them most where they have taken up refuge, including under State Hwy 30 on the south side, on State Street and at various traffic intersections throughout the city.