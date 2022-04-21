Dane County celebrates 100th vehicle running on sustainable fuel

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi met staff at the East District Campus renewable natural gas (RNG) filling station to celebrate the county's 100th vehicle running on renewable fuel.
According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, Dane County currently owns 100 vehicles that either run on RNG or are RNG/gas hybrids, as well as three electric vehicles and 13 hybrid electric vehicles.
Dane County saved $139,288 using compressed natural gas (CNG) and RNG as opposed to diesel in 2021. Vruwink said if diesel prices hold at around $4.50 per gallon, the county is set to save more than $350,000 on fuel costs in 2022.
“Dane County is a national leader in renewable energy and sustainability efforts, and we are excited to mark this Earth Week by celebrating the acquisition our 100th vehicle that runs on renewable vehicle fuel,” Parisi said. “By investing in clean fuel infrastructure, Dane County is leading the way on what is possible in the public and private sectors to help combat climate change and be part of the solution.”
The 2022 county budget allocated more than $5 million to buy new RNG trailers to service RNG vehicles in rural areas with less access to filling stations. A further $2 million went toward building an RNG filling station on Fish Hatchery Road, and $3.2 million will fund eight RNG-powered snowplows.
Dane County's RNG facility at the landfill is also on track for a record year of clean-burning fuel production. That facility's production will replace 3,250,000 gallons' worth of fuel use, the equivalent of planting 475,000 trees in terms of reducing carbon emissions.
This conversion to RNG has allowed area manure digesters to introduce gas by-products into the RNG system. Vruwink said the new capabilities have allowed for better management of manure, more jobs and cleaner lakes.
"Thanks to a growing number of digesters using the offload station, the amount of gas delivered by area digesters is expected to grow by 150% this year. Total digester gas delivered is projected to displace 2,000,000 gallons of gasoline this year. That is enough fuel for a passenger vehicle to drive around the equator 2,500 times," Vruwink said in the release.
our 100th vehicle that runs on renewable vehicle fuel,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By investing in clean fuel infrastructure, Dane County is leading the way on what is possible in the public and private sectors to help combat climate change and be part of the solution.”