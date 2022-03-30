Dane County Farmers' Market outdoor season to begin April 16

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting April 16, the Dane County Farmers' Market will begin hosting its weekly Saturday Market on the Square.
According to a news release from Dane County Farmers' Market spokesperson Jamie Bugel, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the market. It started with just five farmers on Capitol Square in 1972, and has since swelled to more than 250 providers every week.
"Local Wisconsin producers have been essential to keeping the market going and growing. Visit us any Saturday or Wednesday this year, rain or shine, to experience Wisconsin Goodness," Bugel said in the release."
The Wednesday market on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will pick up on April 20 and will run through November 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill on Madison's east side is set to continue through April 9 before the summer markets open.
The market will move to Breese Stevens Field July 9 during Art Fair on the Square. Click here for up-to-date information on the market and any changes in dates, times or locations.