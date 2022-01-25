Dane County launches annual search for Fairest of the Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Dane County Fair coming up in July, the Dane County Fair opened applications for its Fairest of the Fair competition Tuesday.
According to a news release from fair spokesperson Danielle Ziegler, applications for the Fairest of the Fair are open through March 6. People 18 or older with strong connections to Dane County, including schools, youth organization involvement, history of community service and a familiarity with the Dane County Fair are encouraged to apply.
"The Fairest of the Fair program requires strong communication skills, a professional appearance, and an outgoing personality," Ziegler said in the release.
Following the deadline on March 6, the final interviews and selection will take place April 3 at Badger Farms in Deerfield. The chosen person will be publicly coronated June 11 at the 2022 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.
The Fairest of the Fair appears at parades and community events around Dane County, as well as promoting the fair on the radio and social media. Working as the Dane County Fair's official spokesperson, they will make daily appearances at the fair and will then be in line compete as the Fairest of the Fairs in January 2023.
For a full list of eligibility requirements and an application, click here. The fair will run July 21-24 at the Alliant Energy Center.