Dane County receives $3.2 million in state funds for Alliant Energy Center upgrades

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County will get $3.2 million from the state Tourism Capital Grant Program to fund upgrades to the Alliant Energy Center and promote general economic recovery.
According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, events at the Alliant Energy Center bring in 70,000 hotel room stays, 100,000 visitors and $16 million in direct spending every year. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi credited Alliant as a key cog of Dane County's economy.
“Thanks to the creation of this statewide grant program, the Alliant Energy Center will be able to make necessary upgrades and continue to safely host top events, as our community rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic," Parisi said in the release.
A large focus of the remodel will be adding electrical infrastructure not originally included in the building footprint. With the volume of events the Alliant Energy Center hosts, several improvements have been deemed necessary, including:
- More than 600 in-stall electrical receptacles
- Radiant and forced air heating equipment
- Physical plant power distribution improvements
- Fan/cooling/air movement equipment
- A dry-chemical fire suppression system to protect storage areas for bedding
- Food, tack, and equipment
- Upgraded air filtration equipment
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many scheduled events at the Alliant Energy Center in 2020 and 2021, Vruwink said the new expansion will allow for more, larger events for collaboration among vital Wisconsin industries. Agricultural groups in particular are set to benefit from increased space and availability.
"These additions will expand visitor attendance to Dane County and Wisconsin by approximately 10,000 additional visitors, 400 hotel nights, and direct spending of $2 million to $5 million based on the type of event," Vruwink said in the release.