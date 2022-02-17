Dane County Sheriff's Office: private company, hospitals take lead on inmate healthcare

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is explaining healthcare procedures at the jail after recent criticism of one inmate's medical treatment.
According to DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer, a private company called Wellpath provides medical services to the jail.
"Wellpath is grounded in providing excellent patient care and operates in accordance with national standards in order to build a culture of safety and quality healthcare services," Schaffer said in a news release.
The sheriff's office says when an in-custody person is hospitalized, it is up to the hospital staff whether to discharge that person and that "is in no way influenced by the Dane County Sheriff's Office." Schaffer says the decision to admit someone to a hospital is also up to medical professionals of the hospital.
Schaffer says Wellpath staff communicate with local hospitals after a patient is discharged from the hospital and brought to the jail.
This statement comes following claims from Quadren Wilson's attorney, Steve Eisenberg, who told 27 News Wednesday that he believes his client is not getting the medical care he needs.
Eisenberg said Wilson, who was shot by law enforcement during an arrest on February 3, is experiencing "horrible pain," and is allegedly not receiving necessary medical attention.
According to Eisenberg, Wilson asked to see a nurse at 3 p.m. February 16, and still had not received any care as of 5:30 p.m. that day. Wilson's family members have advocated for him to be hospitalized instead of in the Dane County Jail.
Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions, boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, with contracts to provide care to prisoners across the country.
However, Wellpath has seen allegations of mistreatment in the past, including one 2016 case in Washington when the company was ordered to pay $4.5 million in damages to the family of an inmate who died after not drinking fluids for four days.