Dane County Sheriff's Office warns of unstable ice conditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- With temperatures fluctuating up and down in recent days, the Dane County Sheriff's Office warned about unsafe ice conditions Tuesday, especially when driving.
According to a news release from DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer, two different ATVs fell through the ice on Lake Mendota over the past two days. The temperature changes have led to ice pockets forming, making conditions unsafe for vehicles.
One ATV broke through the ice off of Mendota County Park. The driver managed to get to safety, but the ATV itself is now 20 feet underwater. The other ATV broke through between Picnic Point and Bishop's Bay, and that driver made it to safety thanks to the floatation on the ATV itself.
"Please use extreme caution on any area lakes. Although these incidents took place on Lake Mendota, similar conditions are likely on other Dane County lakes," Schaffer said.