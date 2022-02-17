Darlington Police announces death of first-ever K9, Kilo

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Darlington Police Department's first K9 unit, who worked with the department for nine years before retiring, has died
According to a Facebook post from the Darlington PD, Kilo died Wednesday, three years after retiring from the department. The department extended special condolences to Sgt. Ben Conway, who had housed Kilo in the three years after he stopped his work with the force.
"Kilo loved police work and found special joy in performing for children. As our first K-9 Unit, Kilo holds a special place in the hearts of all of us here at DPD and will be missed," the department said in the post.