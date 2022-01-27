Davison sets program record for career made threes in win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. (WKOW) -- Brad Davison broke the program record for career threes as Wisconsin cruised by Nebraska in Lincoln, 73-65.
Davison led Wisconsin with 21 points, including five made threes as the Badgers went 9-14 from deep in the first half. Chucky Hepburn and Johnny Davis each chipped in 13 more, while Stephen Crowl added 12.
Junior forward Tyler Wahl returned to the court after missing the Badgers' home loss to Michigan State with an ankle injury. He notched just four points, but he did pull down 10 rebounds and played his typical suffocating brand of post defense.
The win keeps Wisconsin in a tie for first in the Big Ten with Illinois, just half a game ahead of Michigan State. After a gauntlet to start the season, just two of Wisconsin's nine games between now and the end of February will come against teams ranked in the top 25.
The Badgers head back home to host Minnesota Sunday, looking to maintain their excellent start (7-2) to the conference season.