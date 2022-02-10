DCF: $194 million in funds going toward Wisconsin early care and education

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families will direct $194 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward early care and education.
According to a news release from the DCF, the new programs from these funds will run through 2024. These new programs include:
- $112.3 million to extend the monthly Child Care Counts payment program through the end of 2023
- $30.6 million to expand the T.E.A.C.H. and REWARD programs
- $15.9 million to pilot a child care assistance program aimed at connecting families receiving Birth-to-3 services with high-quality, affordable child care
- $10 million to build an employer supported child care program where employers can receive funding to secure local child care slots
- $8.4 million to continue and enhance the Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network (WEESSN)
- $5 million to build a statewide Infant Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation program to assist early care and education providers in addressing challenging behaviors and reduce program expulsions
- $4.8 million to expand early childhood related services provided by Family Resource Centers
- $2.5 million to design a new grant program to assist child care providers in becoming regulated
- $906,760 to implement an ECE workforce employee assistance program
- $480,000 to support healthy child development through evidence-based social emotional tools
DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said these new programs will help the early care and education industry in Wisconsin continue its rapid recovery from the worst levels of the pandemic.
“We appreciate the commitment of the Governor and the Joint Committee on Finance to address the challenges facing child care providers and families. Wisconsin has made an unprecedented investment in the early care and education industry, which has stabilized it to almost pre-pandemic levels,” Amundson said in the release.
With the $194 million, the Evers Administration has directed $824 million in federal funding to ECE in Wisconsin. These investments helped stabilize the industry, reducing the number of closures licensed childcare providers have faced in the last two years.
ECE providers interested in learning more about current and future funding opportunities can sign up to the DCF's Child Care Listserv here.