De Pere bakery offers "49ers turnovers" to celebrate Packers playoff game

  • Updated
49ers turnover.png

Courtesy of Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe

DE PERE (WKOW) -- With the San Francisco 49ers coming to town for the NFL playoffs, a local bakery offered up a playful treat for Packers fans.

Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe whipped up a batch of cherry turnovers in honor of San Francisco, maybe looking to inspire a certain performance from the Niners' mistake-prone quarterback Jimmy Garoppalo.

Their shelves are also loaded up with Packers-colored pastries, including their signature cheese kringle bedecked with green and gold frosting.

The Packers and 49ers kick off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night with a berth in the NFC Championship Game on the line.

