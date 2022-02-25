Department of Corrections lifts ban on in-person visits

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced that in-person visits will be allowed starting March 1 due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release from DOC spokesperson John Beard, there were 104 active cases across prisoners and staff throughout Wisconsin as of February 24. 83% of prisoners have completed their vaccine schedule, and more than 69% of those eligible for a booster have gotten one.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those in our care and their loved ones as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic,” DOC Secretary Kevin A. Carr said in the release. “Family connection during incarceration has shown to have a positive impact on success upon return to the community, and in-person visitation is one way of maintaining that connection.”
This is the second time the DOC has re-opened in person visitation during the pandemic. Visits first resumed in July 2021, but were shut down again in December due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
“Of course, we’re happy to resume many normal operations, and we hope there are no more suspensions of those operations. However, we have and will continue to follow the science in our COVID-19 mitigation efforts," Carr said.
Visitors to DOC facilities must adhere to all current COVID regulations.