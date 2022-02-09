Department of Workforce Development launches new job services at Beloit Public Library

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development are offering several new services for job seekers at the Beloit Public Library Wednesday.
According to a news release from DWD Communications, these services are open to anyone who needs them. Some of the programs offered include:
- Basic job assessment services;
- On-site in-person job fairs;
- Assistance with identifying area job opportunities;
- Resume building and assessment; and
- Referrals to programs or other agencies for additional support to job seekers.
Beloit Public Library Director Nick DiMassis said that these services are an area of growth for the library, offering necessary services to Beloit residents of all ages.
"Beloit Public Library’s partnership with DWD to bring its expertise on-site for those navigating the complex and anxious world of unemployment will open up life-changing opportunities to even more of Beloit’s residents. We will continue to build on these successful efforts thanks to Dave and his team at the DWD,” DiMassis said in the release.
DWD will also conduct job fairs at the library, with the first scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 15. The event is free for both employers and applicants. At this time, 20 businesses have signed up to participate.
"We are very excited to have this wonderful partnership with the Beloit Public Library," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the release. "Working together with community partners allows us to make job service resources more accessible to the people of Wisconsin."