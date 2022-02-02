DHS, Evers promote revamped Dose of Reality initiative to combat opioid epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced the updated Dose of Reality initiative, part of the state's ongoing strategy to combat the opioid epidemic.
According to a news release from the DHS, Dose of Reality gives Wisconsinites tools to start honest conversations about opioid use and reduce the risk of overdoses. Evers said the opioid crisis has gotten worse, and Dose of Reality is a key part of his strategy to turn the tide.
“Opioids have ravaged families and communities across our state, and this initiative is just one of the ways that my administration is working to tackle this issue head-on to help folks get on the road to recovery," Evers said in the release.
Evers and the Department of Health Services designed the Dose of Reality site to prompt conversations on opioids, specifically surrounding these points:
- Provide information on the risks of opioids.
- Provide information about safe storage and disposal of medications to keep them out of the hands of people who may misuse them.
- Offer strategies to support people at risk of or experiencing an opioid use disorder.
- Provide information on naloxone, its availability, and how to use it to reverse an opioid overdose.
- Help people find treatment and recovery services for an opioid use disorder.
The Dose of Reality initiative first launched in 2015 under the purview of the Department of Justice, although now it is a collaborative effort with DHS. Fentanyl is a driving force behind the Dose of Reality revamp, with 546 fentanyl cases coming up in the Wisconsin Crime Lab in 2020, 10 times more than the 51 cases in 2015.
“In partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on this updated initiative, we can provide Wisconsinites with improved, up-to-date tools aimed at preventing and reducing opioid use, in all of its forms," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in the release.