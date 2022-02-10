DHS, pediatricians advise parents to catch up on children's vaccines, check-ups

MADISON (WKOW) -- After seeing a substantial drop in clinic visits in 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising parents to schedule wellness checks for their kids as soon as possible.
According to a news release from DHS and the department and the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics calls for parents to make sure their kids are up to date on their vaccine schedules and routine check-ups.
The organizations are calling the drop in office visits and routine vaccinations "alarming" and warn it would have long-range impacts on a child's health. Falling behind on vaccinations leave children vulnerable to diseases like influenza, measles and whooping cough.
DHS Immunization Program Director Dr. Stephanie Schauer said parents can still catch up missed vaccine dates due to the pandemic.
“As a parent, I know firsthand that families continue to face a lot of challenges during the pandemic. Because so many kids have missed their vaccinations, we need to do all we can to get our children up to date. Even if your child missed a vaccination, they can still catch up," Schauer said in the release.
You can check your child's vaccine status on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry here, and you can also confirm the CDC's recommended vaccine schedule here.