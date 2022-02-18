 Skip to main content
DNR reminds Wisconsinites how to properly recycle batteries, electronics

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recognizing National Battery Day by reminding everyone to dispose of used batteries and electronics safely.

According to a news release from the DNR, this warning comes after a rise in fires inside collection trucks and recycling and disposal sites. Many batteries still hold a charge even when they don't have enough energy to power a device, and the batteries can spark and start fires if damaged.

“When you put electronics or rechargeable batteries in your recycling or trash container, you’re putting workers at risk. Taking batteries or electronics to a drop-off site may be an extra step, but it’s really important," Brown County Resource Recovery Technician Chris Blan said in the release.

The danger with putting used batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries, in the trash comes at the collection plant. Collecting and sorting trash and recyclables involves many pieces of heavy machinery that are liable to damage used batteries, which can easily lead to fires.

To keep workers safe, the DNR recommends taking the following measures with used batteries and electronics:

  • Learn about the different types of batteries in their homes and how to manage them. The DNR has a household battery recycling guide to help.
  • Take used, rechargeable batteries to local collection sites. Check with battery retailers about their recycling programs or search for nearby sites through battery recycling organization Call2Recycle’s website or by calling 1-877-2-RECYCLE.
  • Recycle old electronics through E-Cycle Wisconsin. Many small electronics can be recycled for free or traded in for credit or cash. Visit the DNR’s list of collection sites and free mail-back programs.
  • Don’t put electronics or rechargeable batteries in trash or recycling containers. Most electronics are banned from landfills and incinerators, and they are not recycled at the same facilities that recycle plastics, glass and paper.
  • When storing batteries for recycling, tape the terminals or put each battery in an individual plastic bag, which prevents batteries from accidentally sparking if terminals touch.
  • Store damaged (swollen, bent, punctured or crushed) batteries or devices in sand or kitty litter and, if possible, contact the manufacturer or Call2Recycle for instructions.
  • Do not try to take non-removable batteries out of devices, as this could lead to damage.

"With so many devices in our homes powered by so many different shapes and types of batteries, we know it can be confusing,” DNR E-Cycle Wisconsin coordinator Sarah Murray said in the release. “We want to help everyone understand how to identify their batteries and where you can recycle batteries and electronics.”