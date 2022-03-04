DNR reminds Wisconsinites of upcoming ice shanty removal deadline

MADISON (WKOW) — With warmer weather melting frozen lakes across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded residents that the deadline for removing ice fishing shanties is coming up.
According to a news release from the DNR, all permanent ice fishing shanties must be removed from state waters by March 15. Shanty owners having difficulty removing theirs should contact local fishing clubs or vendors for assistance.
"Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day," the DNR stated in the news release.
The DNR also reminded potential ice fishers that the department does not monitor ice conditions, and that no ice is ever completely safe.
The following deadlines are also in place for removing ice shanties this season:
- Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 6
- Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 13
- Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15