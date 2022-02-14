DNR urges safety following three snowmobile fatalities over weekend of Feb. 12

MADISON (WKOW) -- After three people died in snowmobiling accidents in Wisconsin over the weekend, the state Department of Natural Resources advised caution to drivers and passengers.
According to a news release from the DNR, these mark the eighth, ninth and 10th snowmobiling fatalities in 2022. There were 13 fatalities in 2021. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Martin Stone said taking your time and minding your speed are important to stay safe on a snowmobile.
“Safety is an important part of the ride. We want everyone who goes out to enjoy this long-standing tradition in Wisconsin to make it back home safely," Stone said in the release.
The DNR stressed the following reminders so snowmobilers stay safe when out on the trail:
- Don’t drink and ride.
- Stay on marked trails—riding off-trail or cutting corners is trespassing.
- Always wear your helmet and safety gear.
- Slow down and use extra caution at night.
- Travel with a friend, carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.
- Dress appropriately, carry a first aid kit and navigation tools.
- Take a snowmobile safety course.
- Check trail conditions using the Travel Wisconsin Snowmobile Snow Report.
Wisconsinites age 12 and up must carry a Snowmobile Safety Certificate in order to operate a snowmobile in most areas. Click here for information on where to find classes or online courses.