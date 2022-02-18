 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with the snow
associated with the cold front moves through this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Doctor weighs in on COVID-19 outlook

  • Updated
COVID

MADISON (WKOW) — As the country works to push past the COVID-19 pandemic, there are questions about what the long-term outlook may look like.

Doctors say new variants may come along, but they will be less severe. They also say, as we develop stronger immunity to COVID-19 through vaccinations, we are going to be able to handle the virus similar to how we do the flu.

"So I think over the years, what we're going to see is the coronavirus is going to be kind of our new flu that's in the background," said Dr. James Taylor, founder of COVID Treatment Clinics & COVID Testing Solutions. "We understand it's there. It affects those extremes of age and those who have medical conditions. But for the majority of us, if we have a healthy lifestyle and do prudent things, we can protect ourselves from it. And it won't have much repercussion on our life in the future." 

Taylor also says COVID-19 immunity can vary from person to person and can depend on how severe of a case you originally contracted.

When treating COVID patients, Taylor says he first looks at them as though they are a house on fire, meaning he tries to find out where coronavirus has infected the body.

"We take this very seriously and we want to do two things: One, we want to try to put the fire out. And the second: we want to minimize and start healing the damage that the fire has already done," said Taylor. 

Doctors say monoclonal antibodies and diluting the virus out of the nose and mouth through nasal washings are ways to treat COVID-19.

To help the body heal, doctors recommend creating a low-inflammatory diet and a stress-free environment. They also suggest supplements like Vitamin D and Vitamin C, along with Melatonin.

