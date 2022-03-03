Documentary following six Chinese Titanic survivors coming to Beloit International Film Festival

BELOIT (WKOW) — A documentary telling the story of six Chinese Titanic survivors will play at the Beloit International Film Festival, featuring the story of a local restaurant owner's family.
"The Six," which follows six Chinese natives rescued from the freezing North Atlantic after the sinking of the Titanic, will have one of its first US showings in Beloit. According to BIFF executive director Greg Gerard, finding the film has been a fun process among the local community.
"It turns out that there's a person who was on the Titanic that's buried in a cemetery in Beloit. I mean, these things we we never knew about before are coming to light. So it's kind of it's been very fun," Gerard said.
The son of one of the survivors, Tom Fong, now owns a Chinese restaurant in Janesville. Fong's father, Wing Sun Fong, or Fang Lang on the ship manifest, survived the wreck and returned to New York with the other living passengers.
However, instead of receiving medical care, Fong and his five fellow Chinese nationals were deported. According to the film's official website, the six men weren't even in the United States for 24 hours before they were shipped out of the country amid a rash of anti-Chinese fervor.
"For the first time, we discover who these men really were, tracing their origins and tracking down descendants denied access to their history. The Six is an extraordinary story of survival and dignity in the face of racism and anti-immigrant policy that still reverberates today," the website reads.
Tom Fong, whose Cozy Inn in Janesville is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the United States, told The New York Times in a 2021 interview that he only knew his father had survived a shipwreck, but he didn't know the name of the ship until a cousin of his told him in 2003.
Titanic experts were skeptical until the film's lead researcher contacted him with proof more than 10 years later.
“I just wanted the truth to be known," Fong told The New York Times.
BIFF is set to screen "The Six" March 6.