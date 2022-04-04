Donation to bring in new Dane County K9 unit

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new donation will help the Dane County Sheriff's Office add a new K9 unit, and it'll also cover the cost of training the dog's handler.
The donation from former sheriff Dave Mahoney is going to Dane County K9 Inc. The nonprofit supports the K9 unit at the sheriff's office, since the unit is not fully funded by taxpayer dollars.
"This is about an organization that is private coming together and finding ways to help us in our abilities to serve the community. And service is what we're all here for," Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.
They did not say how much the donation was for, but a new K9 typically costs between $10,000 and $12,000, and basic training can add as much as another $7,000.