Downed power lines, tree block off Town of Middleton intersection

TOWN OF MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Downed power lines and a downed tree blocked off an intersection in the Town of Middleton Thursday afternoon.
According to Dane County Communications, the Town of Middleton Fire Department responded to the intersection of Blackhawk Road and Twin Valley Road after an officer came across the downed lines and called it in.
The roadway is completely blocked off, and a Communications manager said high winds may have been a factor. At this time, there is no official estimate as to when the roadway will reopen or how many people are without power.