Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Downed power lines, tree block off Town of Middleton intersection

  • Updated
Power line

TOWN OF MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Downed power lines and a downed tree blocked off an intersection in the Town of Middleton Thursday afternoon.

According to Dane County Communications, the Town of Middleton Fire Department responded to the intersection of Blackhawk Road and Twin Valley Road after an officer came across the downed lines and called it in.

The roadway is completely blocked off, and a Communications manager said high winds may have been a factor. At this time, there is no official estimate as to when the roadway will reopen or how many people are without power. 

