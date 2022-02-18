Drug charge filed against Quadren Wilson, man injured in officer-involved shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County District Attorney's office has filed a drug charge against a Beaver Dam man who was apparently shot during his arrest in Madison earlier this month.
The complaint against Quadren Wilson was filed Friday for one count of Delivery of a Schedule I or II Narcotic, Repeater. During his initial court appearance Wilson's bail was set at $1,000 cash.
A criminal complaint alleges Wilson sold heroin to two people in April, 2021. One of the individuals died of an accidental overdose after using the drug at a McDonald’s on Milwaukee Street. The victim’s autopsy report confirms his cause of death was the combined effect of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, gabapentin, methadone, chlordiazepoxide and ethanol toxicity.
The surviving person told police Wilson became a drug source for her after he gave her two phone numbers to contact while she was panhandling. She said she used him as a source for heroin twice. She described the dealer as a light skinned black man with green or hazel eyes, 6'0" tall and around 250-300 pounds. Authorities found this description is similar to that of Wisconsin the Dane County Records Management System, according to the complaint.
When investigating the numbers provided, detectives say the traced it back to Wilson. Authorities also found three inmates called the cellphone, including Wilson's brother.
The criminal complaint does not provide details on Wilson's arrest.
Wilson was arrested February 3. Two state Department of Criminal Investigation officers fired their weapons during the traffic stop. The Dane County Sheriff's Office stopped short of saying the DCI agents shot Wilson, but his family claims he was shot five times in the back. They also claim Wilson complied with orders during the arrest and was not armed.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office did confirm Wilson was taken to the hospital and later transferred to the jail.
The handling of the arrest has sparked protests in the Madison area.
