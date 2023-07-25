EAA AirVenture plane crashes in Oshkosh

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EAA AirVenture plane crashes in Oshkosh

  • Updated
  • 0
EAA plane crash

The pilot's health is unknown, but the NTSB reports he got of the plane by himself.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) -- A pilot was hurt after crashing a plane in Oshkosh -- about an hour north of Milwaukee.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot will be okay. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but the agency says he got out of the aircraft by himself.

Federal officials say the plane lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed onto its left wing.

"We've recovered the airplane from the field," Jennifer Rodi from the National Transportation Safety Board told WLUK. "We'll be taking it to Myer's Aviation this morning to understand the systems of the airframe, the engine, and see if we can ascertain why there was a loss of engine power."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane belongs to someone in southwestern Wisconsin. Officials don't believe the owner was the pilot in this crash.

The NTSB is asking witnesses to upload photos, videos, or personal accounts of the crash onto its website.

