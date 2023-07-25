EAA AirVenture plane crashes in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WKOW) -- A pilot was hurt after crashing a plane in Oshkosh -- about an hour north of Milwaukee.
A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot will be okay. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but the agency says he got out of the aircraft by himself.
Federal officials say the plane lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed onto its left wing.
"We've recovered the airplane from the field," Jennifer Rodi from the National Transportation Safety Board told WLUK. "We'll be taking it to Myer's Aviation this morning to understand the systems of the airframe, the engine, and see if we can ascertain why there was a loss of engine power."
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane belongs to someone in southwestern Wisconsin. Officials don't believe the owner was the pilot in this crash.
The NTSB is asking witnesses to upload photos, videos, or personal accounts of the crash onto its website.