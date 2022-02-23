Edgewood College updates campus mask policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Dane County's mask mandate expiring March 1, Edgewood College will loosen, but not eliminate, its mask requirements in the coming days.
According to a news release from Edgewood College spokesperson Ed Taylor, masks will be optional on campus except in labs, classrooms and other instructional spaces. That requirement will stay in effect until at least April 1.
“As always, my objective is to assure the health and safety of our community to the extent possible, while addressing our commitment to quality of instruction and work life at Edgewood College,” Edgewood President Andrew Mannion said in the release.
Individual offices are allowed to require masks for entry, independent of college administration. Faculty and staff can keep these specific office requirements in place through April 1.