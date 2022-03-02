Endangered missing person alert issued for Milwaukee woman last seen in January

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The South Milwaukee Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Person alert Wednesday for a Milwaukee woman who has not been seen since early January.
According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, family and friends have not heard from Amber Young, 23, since January 6. Authorities believe she could be in Chicago or southeast Wisconsin, but also said she does not have a phone with her and has not been active on social media since November.
Young is 5'9", with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the SMPD at 414-768-8060.