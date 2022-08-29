Entering the first week of 2022 season, Badgers thrilled their 'Christmas' has finally arrived

MAIDSON (WKOW) -- While the Badgers opened their Week 1 prep days with bad news of Chase Wolf's extensive knee injury, the team is still in high spirits ahead of Saturday's opener vs. Illinois State.
From top to bottom, the Badgers are amped up for 2022 including Nick Herbig.
"It feels like Christmas," the junior inside linebacker said. "You wake up today and it's game week all of a sudden. We're not going to be going against each other every day now. It's just finally just a chance to hit somebody new."
Following his tremendous true freshman season, Braelon Allen says he's "losing sleep" due to the anticipation but in the best way.
"It's just over-excitement about the first game and just taking that first carry and getting to play against people in different colored jerseys for the first time. It's definitely exciting," Allen said.
Janesville native Keeanu Benton is "ready to go" for his senior season.
"I just love football so I like to play in front of our fans as well. We've been practicing our tails off and it's time to display what we've been practicing this whole off-season," Benton said.
Graham Mertz enters his junior season and comes off of a season where he took a step back. While he's put in a lot of work over the off-season, he's eager to throw on pads and face an opponent rather than his own teammates.
"You get winter, spring ball, summer, and then [fall] camp, you kind of get tired of playing your guys for so long so yeah, I know the guys are ready to play," Mertz said.
Junior Chimere Dike emerges as the top wide receiver for Wisconsin and has embraced his leadership role since spring camp began. He's also worked hard over the off-season and wants to finally put it to good use.
"When you finally get to game week, it definitely gets exciting and I think if we keep working it'll be a lot of fun on Saturday," Dike said.
No. 18 Wisconsin will host Illinois State on Saturday, September 3 at Camp Randall Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.