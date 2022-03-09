Evers announces more than $4 million in grants for healthcare access in Janesville, Edgerton

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced more than $4 million in grants from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program to improve healthcare access in Janesville and Edgerton Wednesday.
According to a news release from Evers' office, these funds come from Wisconsin's American Rescue Plan Act allocation, overseen by the Department of Administration. Evers made recent stops in Appleton, Hillsboro, Park Falls and Janesville to tout projects that will expand healthcare accessibility in communities across Wisconsin.
“Making sure that critical healthcare services—from dental care to orthopedics to mental healthcare—are accessible to families and individuals in every zip code is essential to ensuring we are building healthier communities across our state for years to come,” Evers said in the release.
More than $1.1 million will go to HealthNet of Rock County to expand services at its new location on Franklin Street. The purpose of the new building is to provide a central location for patients, minimizing transportation burdens. $3.8 million was also sent to Edgerton Hospital to build a new facility that will serve a similar purpose along with increasing access to mental healthcare, pain management, pediatrics and orthopedics.
Grants from this program range from $158,000 to $20 million, with a full list of awardees available here. The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program is part of $285 million investment into community projects.