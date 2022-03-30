Evers announces new $5 million investment in telehealth services

APPLETON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced a $5 million round of funding for telehealth services Wednesday.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the investment is aimed at expanding mental and behavioral health services, especially by building on child psychiatric health services and creating neighborhood telehealth access points.
"This investment in telehealth services is critical, as telehealth can bridge the gaps between patients and providers by offering more flexibility and convenience in accessing healthcare, reducing the stigma and increasing the availability of mental and behavioral health services, and ensuring folks can meet with a healthcare professional no matter where they live," Evers said in the release.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, with $2.5 million going to DHS to build a new grant program for hospitals and health systems to build up child psychiatry telehealth services. This will fold in with Evers' Get Kids Ahead Initiative, which is set to provide schools with $15 million for in-house mental health programs.
The remaining $2.5 million will go to a separate grant program to create community telehealth access sites, at locations like food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, community centers and schools with limited technological access. One-year grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to as many as 50 sites.