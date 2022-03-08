Evers calls for suspension of federal gas tax

MADISON (WKOW) -- With gas prices soaring, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax Tuesday.
The average price of gas in Wisconsin sits at $3.942 per gallon, substantially more than the $3.377 average on March 1 and much higher than the average of $2.646 one year ago.
Evers urged Congress to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act, which would not only suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon tax but would also mandate the Secretary of the Treasury to ensure gas companies pass those savings down to consumers instead of enriching themselves.
“Wisconsinites can’t wait for relief—they need help today. I’m urging Congress to find common ground and take action now to help lower gas prices so we can make sure families, farmers, and small businesses can make ends meet," Evers said in the release.
This comes as national inflation rates reach their highest point in 40 years.