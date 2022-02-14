Evers, DWD announce $1 million in funding for teacher training

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Workforce Development announced new funding for the Teacher Training and Recruitment Grant Program Monday.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the $1 million in funding is available through the DWD's Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward program.
Wisconsin nonprofits can apply for up to $500,000 in grant funding to recruit, train and eventually license teachers in line with Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction standards. According to the release, the training is designed for teachers in low-income and urban areas.
“I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why we have prioritized providing resources to our educators and our schools to ensure every kid in every community has access to a quality public education,” Evers said in the release.
Evers initially proposed including this expanded round of funding in the 2019-21 biennial budget, but legislative Republicans did not include it in the budget later signed into law.
“Investing in our teachers so that they can provide high-quality education is an investment in both our current workforce and future workforce generations.” DWD secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the release.
The program awarded two grants around $500,000 each in 2020, one to the City Forward Collective in Milwaukee and one to the Urban League of Greater Madison. The two grants funded training for 172 new teachers between the two cities.
Applications for this round of funding are due March 4.