Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of former state representative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags across the state to half-staff on Saturday in honor of former state representative Daniel LeMahieu.
LeMahieu, father of current state Senate majority leader Devin LeMahieu, served as the representative for Wisconsin's 59th Assembly district from 2002 to 2012. Prior to that, he was a member of the Sheboygan County Board of Supervisors from 1988 to 2002.
LeMahieu is also an Army veteran, and published the Lakeshore Weekly, a local community shopper in Oostburg and Cedar Grove, for 23 years. His son has since taken over ownership.
“Kathy and I extend our sincerest condolences to his son, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and the entire LeMahieu family, as well as his friends, colleagues, and community during this difficult time," Evers said in a news release.