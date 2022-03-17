Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Margaret Farrow

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff for Friday in honor of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, who died March 8.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the order extends from sunrise to sunset March 18. Farrow's funeral services will be held Friday in Hartland.
“Kathy and I are very saddened to hear of the passing of former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow, whose distinguished career and service to the people of Wisconsin will go down in our state’s history books. Former Lieutenant Governor Farrow and I served on the Board of Regents together, and I was always grateful for her perspective and her kindness," Evers said in the release.
Farrow was 87 when she died. She had a decades-long career in Wisconsin politics, including serving as the Dairy State's first female lieutenant governor under Tommy Thompson.