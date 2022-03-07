Evers signs two bills aiding restaurant recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a pair of bills Monday morning aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from Evers' office, Wisconsin Acts 156 and 157 are designed to provide tax relief for restaurant owners to help with financial stress.
"I know it hasn’t been easy and many are still struggling due to supply chain challenges, inflationary costs, and workforce challenges our state has faced for years. I am glad to sign these bills today to help relieve a little bit of stress and worry for business owners as they head into tax season," Evers said in the release.
Act 156 gives an individual income tax exemption for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants pulled from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as making all expenses paid for with these funds deductible as a business expense.
Act 157 federalizes the net capital loss tax deduction, bringing the amount of income that can be offset up to $3,000 from $500.