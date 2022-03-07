Family of missing UW-La Crosse student offering $15,000 reward

LA CROSSE (WKOW) — The parents of missing UW-La Crosse student Hamud Faal have offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of their son.
The Sun Prairie High School graduate last spoke to his family February 18, and he was last seen early in the morning February 20, walking alone on Front Street in La Crosse after leaving a bar. He was reported missing the next day.
Faal's family set up a GoFundMe to pay for the reward, a private detective and billboards about him in the La Crosse area. The family said on the page that any remaining money not given to people providing information will be donated.
The La Crosse Police Department, UW-La Crosse community and Madison community members conducted a search for Faal on February 25, but did not find any sign of him.
Faal is a 6'2" Black man, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue crew-neck sweater, gray jeans and black and white Vans shoes.
Anyone with information on Faal's whereabouts is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department non-emergency line at 608-782-7575.