Fickell says Leonhard has not decided if he will stay at Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badgers Head Coach Luke Fickell said Sunday Jim Leonhard has not decided if he will stay on the coaching staff at Wisconsin next season.
While speaking to the media about the Badgers' upcoming bowl game appearance, Fickell said he has met with Leonhard and is open to the former interim head coach staying on his staff.
"I've definitely opened the door for Jim to be here and that's, he's got to kind of weigh the options," Fickell said. "And it's not options of whether he wants to coach or not or whether it's at Wisconsin, it's just I think in the future of where he wants to go."
Fickell said there is no timetable for Leonard to make his decision.
Leonard served as the Badgers' interim head coach this season after Paul Chryst was fired in October. He has been Wisconsin's defensive coordinator since 2017 and has been a coach for the team since 2016.