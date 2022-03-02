Find the leprechauns in Rock County parks!

JAMESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Department of Public Works has hidden leprechauns throughout six county parks, with prizes available for those who find them.
According to a news release from the department, one leprechaun has been placed in each of the following parks:
- Beckman Mill
- Carver-Roehl
- Gibbs Lake
- Magnolia Bluff
- Sportsman's
- Sweet-Allyn
There is also one pot of gold hidden in one of the six parks, with both the leprechauns and the gold clearly visible from the park trails. The leprechaun in any given park will say if the gold is in that same park.
Rock County residents who find the leprechauns or gold are encouraged to submit selfies with them to either parks@co.rock.wi.us or the Rock County Parks Facebook account. The county will accept submissions March 4-18, with everyone submitting photos entered into a prize drawing.
Clues for the leprechauns' locations will be posted here starting March 4.