Five wounds, laceration reported on Quadren Wilson's medical records

  • Updated
UW health generic hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Hospital records show Quadren Wilson had five gunshot wounds and a laceration when he arrived for treatment following an officer-involved shooting.

According to Wilson's medical records, shared with 27 News by Wilson's attorney Steve Eisenberg, he was brought to the emergency department with gunshot wounds and EMS staff reported "Two wounds in the back." Doctors who assessed Wilson noted a total of five wounds, including to the left lower chest.

Wilson's family claims he was shot five times in the back. The record states a report received by EMS staff said Wilson had been shot while in his car.

According to the medical records, Wilson could move his lower extremities but reported no sensation in them. A later assessment by trauma doctors noted reduced sensation everywhere below his navel, along with less motor control in his lower extremities.

Wilson was placed on a stabilizing backboard and his head was immobilized to avert causing or worsening any spinal injuries. EMS said Wilson had been laying on his side during the ambulance ride and that he "does not tolerate being on his back at all."

Trauma doctors also found reduced sound in his left lung, pain in his abdomen and tenderness in the left side of his chest.