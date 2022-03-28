 Skip to main content
Fond du Lac Pick 'N Save run brings home winning lottery ticket

  • Updated
Joseph Bednarek.png

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Lottery

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) — A Fond du Lac man brought home much more than hot dogs and groceries from his local Pick 'N Save March 22.

Joseph Bednarek bought $10 in Badger 5 tickets after seeing a high jackpot figure at the store. When he checked his numbers the next day, his ticket brought home a $107,000 prize.

Bednarek is retired, and he told the Wisconsin Lottery that he plans to use the money for home repairs while the rest will go into savings.

The Badger 5 is a Wisconsin-exclusive game with a rolling jackpot starting at $10,000. Each play costs $1.